The battlefield lessons North Korea has learned fighting Ukraine
Jane Lytvynenko , The Wall Street Journal 12 min read 09 Apr 2025, 02:03 PM IST
SummaryCombat experience has taught the Russian ally modern warfare tactics that, combined with ideological fervor, make it a significant adversary for the Ukrainians
Screenshot of a video shot from Ukrainian drones showed them trekking in the winter cold across barren fields in large groups with no support from artillery or armored vehicles. They proved easy targets for Ukrainian explosive drones and artillery. The soldiers would press forward even as their neighbors were cut down.
