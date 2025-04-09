The battlefield lessons North Korea has learned fighting Ukraine

After four hours of battle, one North Korean soldier got within about 20 yards of the Ukrainians, who shot him and took him prisoner. Four more hours later, the Ukrainian team had to withdraw after running low on ammo attempting to repel a powerful push from the North Koreans that followed the capture of the prisoner. The North Korean later died of wounds sustained during evacuation, when the Russian side had unleashed “a sea of fire" on the special forces soldiers attempting to get away.