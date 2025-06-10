The best new features coming to your iPhone, iPad and Mac (and what’s missing)

Unwanted calls and texts: Spam is so prevalent, I now have a burner number to deal with the onslaught. Apple has new tricks to help manage these pesky reach-outs. When you receive a call from an unknown number, iOS 26 can automatically answer the call. Once the caller shares their name and reason for the call, the phone will start to ring and you’ll see a summary of the screened call on the lock screen.Messages from most unknown senders will be silenced and tucked away in a separate inbox automatically. But urgent texts, such as verification codes or restaurant wait-list updates, will still go to your main list.