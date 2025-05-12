The best- or worst-timed book in history

It is hard to say whether Mr Karp’s timing is brilliant or terrible. His book has arrived just as many of the things he argues for have come true, but in unexpected ways—like a fairy tale in which the granting of a wish turns out to have unexpected drawbacks. The argument is filled out with a potted history of America’s tech industry, quotes from luminaries, a fair amount of score-settling and quixotic excursions into what managers can learn from honeybees and improvisational theatre. The book’s intellectual eclecticism is clearly modelled on that of Yuval Noah Harari, Silicon Valley’s favourite historian. But “The Technological Republic" is much less compelling. Mr Karp has got what he wished for, but he may not like the outcome.