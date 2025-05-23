The big beautiful bill isn’t what’s driving bond yields up

Never mind the implausible propositions you have to swallow in order to believe that what happened this week is a market verdict on the Big Beautiful Bill: That global investors noticed only on Friday evening, following a Moody’s downgrade of Treasury’s credit rating, that the U.S. has been running chronic fiscal deficits for decades. That investors also didn’t bother reading the bill, or any of the media’s dire predictions about its deficit implications, until Wednesday. Oh, and that bond markets placidly accepted the enormous spending binges of the Biden era but now are recoiling from a budget bill that for all its many flaws at least features more spending restraint than we’ve seen in years alongside the pro-growth tax provisions. Huh?