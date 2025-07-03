The big beautiful bill reveals the hollowness of Trumponomics
The Economist 15 min read 03 Jul 2025, 07:52 AM IST
Summary
Republicans battle to pass a profligate but insubstantial law
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
IN GREEK MYTHOLOGY the chimera was part lion, part goat and part snake, but wholly monstrous. Despite its name, there is a chimerical air to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (BBB), the Republican tax-and-spending plan lurching through Congress this week. It sutures to a body of government-shrinking Reaganism an appendage of populist Trumpism, both disfigured by carve-outs and fillips for individual lawmakers. It will menace the American economy for at least a decade.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story