The big beautiful bill reveals the hollowness of Trumponomics

By happenstance, Mr Trump, who lost the presidency in 2020 but won it again in 2024, is the president who must catch the fiscal hot potato this time. Extending the tax cuts for individuals in the TCJA is extremely expensive. Some of them, including generous standard deductions and a big credit for parents, are claimed by vast numbers of Americans. But other elements of the BBB, such as keeping top marginal rates at 37% instead of 39.6%, allowing bigger deductions for state and local taxes (SALT) and exempting more wealth from estate tax, benefit the richest. What is more, to the extent the bill makes up for the lost revenue, it does so by trimming Medicaid (government health insurance for the poor) and food stamps (subsidies for food for the poor). An evaluation of the version of the BBB that was ultimately approved with slight amendments estimates that 12m people would lose health insurance through a variety of cuts and the addition of bureaucratic hurdles. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) calculated that an earlier version of the bill (it has not yet had a chance to analyse the version that passed) would be regressive, with the poorest 30% being worse off than before, while the richest 10% would see their income after taxes and transfers increase by 2.3% (see chart 1).