The big problem for Saudi Arabia’s futuristic city? The country doesn't have enough money
Eliot Brown , The Wall Street Journal 1 min read 14 Nov 2024, 07:36 PM IST
- The price tag for Saudi Arabia’s ambitious plans runs into the trillions of dollars if fully built, far more than the country’s $1 trillion wealth fund has at its disposal.
The giant futuristic planned city of Neom is proving a headache for Saudi Arabia. Costs are up, schedules are delayed and in recent days the world’s largest construction project replaced its chief executive of six years.
