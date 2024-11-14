While the kingdom has enough revenue for everyday services and kept debt levels moderate, the price of oil has left a gaping hole in its ability to generate cash. Oil sales account for half of Saudi Arabia’s budget and prices of Brent crude are sagging at $72 a barrel, far below the $96 a barrel the International Monetary Fund estimates Saudi Arabia needs to balance its budget. The Saudi Ministry of Finance recently projected budget deficits years into the future, scrapping prior forecasts for surpluses.