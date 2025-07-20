The biggest name in K-Pop isn’t BTS. It’s Netflix.
Timothy W. Martin , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 20 Jul 2025, 11:36 AM IST
Summary
Fictional idol bands from Netflix’s ‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ have achieved unprecedented popularity in the U.S.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
After nearly a decade in a K-pop boy band, Kevin Woo returned home to the U.S. four years ago, looking to expand his musical career outside South Korea. His monthly Spotify listeners, until recently, stood at about 10,000.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story