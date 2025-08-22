The biggest retailers are thriving in the tariff economy

Walmart is beating out rivals like Target in part because of its low prices and in part because a large share of its sales are groceries—an essential purchase even for cash-strapped shoppers. Tariff-related price increases are prompting more middle- and low-income shoppers to focus on needs over wants, Walmart executives said Thursday. Because of tariffs, Walmart is raising prices on about 10% of the goods it imports to the U.S., absorbing the rest of the elevated cost.