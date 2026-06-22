The biggest risks threatening this highflying stock market

This can be seen in the narrow gap between the S&P 500’s earnings yield—the inverse of its P/E ratio, expressed as a percentage—and the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasurys. The so-called excess CAPE yield—a measure of that gap that accounts for inflation—is sitting around 1.3%, near its lowest level of the past decade. Unless bond yields fall, many believe that could prove to be a headwind for stocks.