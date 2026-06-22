The biggest risks threatening this highflying stock market

Corporate earnings are surging. Economic data are solid. And oil prices are tumbling in the wake of the interim U.S.-Iran peace agreement. U.S. stocks have the wind at their back and new records within reach.
Yet lurching drops in some recent sessions betray investors’ underlying jitters. Many note that big rallies tend to precede a slide. Once stocks have logged huge gains, the question becomes: How much further can they go?
At a time of unusual optimism—with SpaceX shares soaring into orbit and big tech companies plowing hundreds of billions of dollars into the artificial-intelligence build-out—here are some of the biggest risks that investors are monitoring:
Stretched valuations
The S&P 500 has already delivered double-digit returns in each of the past three years and is up 9.6% this year, leaving many investors skeptical that the current pace of gains is sustainable.