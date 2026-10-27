The biggest takeaways from Anthropic’s IPO prospectus

Anthropic has officially started the clock on what could be the biggest initial public offering ever. The maker of Claude unveiled its IPO paperwork Monday morning, putting it on track to go public as soon as the week before Thanksgiving.
Anthropic has officially started the clock on what could be the biggest initial public offering ever. The maker of Claude unveiled its IPO paperwork Monday morning, putting it on track to go public as soon as the week before Thanksgiving.
The 400-page prospectus offered a mix of promise and peril. Artificial intelligence, it said, could usher in a new era of progress, transforming how people code, conduct research, build financial models and automate routine tasks, and even help cure major diseases like cancer. At the same time, AI could lead to the development of new bioweapons, “destabilize the geopolitical order” and evolve beyond the ability of “humans to understand and control.”
The 400-page prospectus offered a mix of promise and peril. Artificial intelligence, it said, could usher in a new era of progress, transforming how people code, conduct research, build financial models and automate routine tasks, and even help cure major diseases like cancer. At the same time, AI could lead to the development of new bioweapons, “destabilize the geopolitical order” and evolve beyond the ability of “humans to understand and control.”
The paperwork offers the most detailed look yet at the AI giant’s gigantic ambitions, eye-popping finances and tightly controlled structure. Investors will be poring over it in the coming days, ahead of Anthropic’s so-called roadshow, roughly two weeks from now, when the company will pitch them on the roughly $100 billion in shares it hopes to sell.
Anthropic revealed it plans to trade on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker “ANT.” Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley landed the most coveted underwriter roles among the more than 20 banks involved. While Anthropic remained tight-lipped about its targeted valuation, people familiar with the matter expect it to land between $1.5 trillion and $2 trillion.
Massive loss and growing revenues
Anthropic’s revenue jumped 1,300% from a year ago, with the company reporting $16.3 billion in the six months ended June 30, up from $1.2 billion in the year-earlier period.
But it also disclosed an $80.7 billion net loss for the first half of the year, a figure that largely reflects an accounting adjustment related to financing agreements. Its expenses included almost $9 billion in compute and infrastructure spend, up from $2.3 billion in the same period last year and more than all of the $7.3 billion the company recorded for all of 2025.
Its operating loss, which measures the profitability of its core operations, was much smaller: $693 million, down from $2.1 billion a year earlier.
For all the talk about how much money AI loses, Anthropic has a lot of it. The company said that it had $112.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30. That is 80% of the $141.1 billion it has raised in the six years since its founding. Anthropic also had $19.3 billion of short-term investments in a variety of securities, including money-market funds.
Anthropic has maintained a strong balance sheet thanks to rapid revenue growth and improvements in its use of computing power, the company said in its filing. It even managed to eke out a small operating profit in the second quarter—a stark contrast to its biggest rival OpenAI, whose losses deepened.
A $40 trillion opportunity and immense risk
Anthropic didn’t explicitly list a “total addressable market” figure—a business term for potential revenue opportunities—but effectively suggested it was $40 trillion. That tops the record-breaking $28.5 trillion TAM Elon Musk’s SpaceX highlighted in its IPO earlier this year.
Anthropic arrived at its figure by estimating the economic value globally in 2025 performed by “knowledge workers.” The Journal had previously reported Anthropic was expected to estimate a number north of $30 trillion for the work that can be done with AI models.
On the flip side, around 94 pages of the filing was dedicated to risk factors, including the possibility of misaligned models causing real-world harm. Anthropic said AI models can show “self-preserving” qualities to avoid being shut down and can generate responses that resemble “blackmail” in an effort to persuade humans to allow them to continue operating.
Anthropic said it has taken steps in its terms of service to limit its liability for its models’ actions, but warned it could still be liable in some cases. Anthropic added that “the scale of harm that could result from a catastrophic AI-related incident” might be so large that it would be unable to obtain insurance to cover the potential damages.
Unconventional governance
Anthropic’s capital structure essentially cuts regular shareholders out of most company decisions.
The company’s Long-Term Benefit Trust will have the power to appoint a majority of Anthropic’s board, through its control of the sole share of Anthropic’s Class T stock.
Meanwhile, Anthropic’s founders are also among its largest disclosed individual shareholders, including Dario and Daniela Amodei, Jack Clark, Tom Brown, Jared Kaplan, Sam McCandlish and Christopher Olah. Each holds more than 200 million shares.
The company’s founders will have the power to appoint the remaining directors and determine most or all other shareholder votes through control of a single Class F share with precisely 50.1% of voting power “with respect to matters submitted to stockholders generally.”
That share will be held by a closely held company called Founder LLC, tying together Chief Executive Dario Amodei, President Daniela Amodei and five other founders, the filing said. Each of the seven will have equal say on wielding the founders’ vote in Anthropic decisions.
A share class, dubbed Class E, will later go to employees other than co-founders, with only limited voting rights. None of these special share classes have economic rights, meaning a claim on the company’s underlying value.
Soaring infrastructure costs
Anthropic is on the hook to pay more than $475 billion in compute capacity agreements over the next seven to 10 years. The bulk of these deals are noncancelable, regardless of how much it uses.
Among the biggest beneficiaries are Google and Amazon, who are each set to receive around $110 billion in the coming years. Elon Musk’s SpaceXAI is also set to receive $120.5 billion through 2029, though the deal can be canceled by SpaceXAI or Anthropic with 90-days notice.
Including deals to lease chips, Anthropic disclosed deals that could see its infrastructure costs soar to more than $750 billion.
OpenAI earlier this year raised its projected spending on computing power to around $750 billion through 2030.
Write to Corrie Driebusch at corrie.driebusch@wsj.com and Kate Clark at kate.clark@wsj.com