The biggest takeaways from Anthropic’s IPO prospectus

The 400-page prospectus offered a mix of promise and peril. Artificial intelligence, it said, could usher in a new era of progress, transforming how people code, conduct research, build financial models and automate routine tasks, and even help cure major diseases like cancer. At the same time, AI could lead to the development of new bioweapons, “destabilize the geopolitical order” and evolve beyond the ability of “humans to understand and control.”