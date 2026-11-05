The billions of dollars in orders complicating an end to US aid to Israel

Israel has ordered billions of dollars worth of American military hardware beyond what the U.S. has committed to paying for, illustrating how hard it would be to phase out Washington’s funding for the country.
The U.S. has already pledged nearly $7 billion in annual U.S. military aid over the next two years. Beyond 2028, Israel would need approximately $10 billion to pay for outstanding orders as of April 1, according to a State Department document sent to Congress and reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. It’s unclear how much that amount might have changed since then.