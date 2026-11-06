The Birkin fund cashing in on the Hermès luxury-resale market

Investors have looked to capitalize on the rising prices of hard-to-find Rolex watches and rare French wine. A new fund offers the prospect of profiting by flipping exclusive Hermès handbags.
Investors have looked to capitalize on the rising prices of hard-to-find Rolex watches and rare French wine. A new fund offers the prospect of profiting by flipping exclusive Hermès handbags.
Luxus, a New York-based asset-management firm, recently closed the first of three funds. The $1 million fund netted a nearly 24% return on several-dozen bags over a 15-month span.
Luxus, a New York-based asset-management firm, recently closed the first of three funds. The $1 million fund netted a nearly 24% return on several-dozen bags over a 15-month span.
The firm’s founder, Dana Auslander, knew that Hermes, which only sells its renowned Birkin and Kelly bags through its boutiques and asks customers not to resell its products, wouldn’t sell her the handbags directly. She instead purchases them from resellers on the secondary market and then resells them herself through auction houses and other channels.
The scarcity of these bags and often-lengthy process for many customers to acquire them allows Luxus to profit on the sales. Based on its reported return, Luxus investors made out far better than shareholders of Hermès stock, which fell more than 33% over the same period.
The luxury-goods market has suffered declining sales in recent years, especially in China, after the pandemic-period boom.
“Every time you see the primary market slow down, resale does really, really well,” said Auslander, a former Blackstone executive who founded the firm in 2021.
The online platform Rally uses an app to sell shares in vintage Rolexes, Aston Martins, first-edition Harry Potter books and baseball cards. Another company, Masterworks, said it nets between 14% and 18% annualized returns offering individual investors ownership in pieces of artwork from artists such as Basquiat, Banksy and Pablo Picasso.
The minimum investment in Auslander’s Hermès funds is $100,000 and restricted to accredited investors, meaning those who meet financial thresholds such as at least $200,000 in annual income over the past two years. Her first fund had seven investors.
Auslander founded Luxus after more than two decades at private-equity and hedge-fund firms. “Everyone was always chasing the same trade, and it just got to be boring,” she said.
Investing in luxury goods can produce big returns but also sudden, steep losses. That is in part because consumer demand for these products can be fickle and the market can be highly illiquid, or difficult to trade.
Rally illustrates the volatility. The company reported more than $1 million in losses stemming from declines in certain collectible asset values during the first six months of the year, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Rally said every asset sold on the platform during the period exited at a gain.
Resale values for prestige watches such as Patek Philippe Nautilus, Rolex and Audemars Piguet soared during pandemic lockdowns but plummeted not long after.
Luxus manages portfolios of handbags for its funds, which Auslander said is more complicated than single-asset investments but also more cost-efficient.
The handbag-resale market is still new, allowing Luxus to capitalize on the higher margins, but Auslander expects it to eventually consolidate and more closely reflect the watch industry. Her vision is to scale into multiasset funds, such as watches and fine wines, to protect against volatility.
Real-estate investor Jeff Weller decided to invest after observing how the postpandemic explosion in wealth has minted many new billionaires.
“More people are up in that realm who have to have things and there’s just not enough supply,” Weller said.
Auslander’s first Hermès fund included 56 Birkin and Kelly bags, which she chose because of their scarcity, coupled with the brand’s resilience through economic turbulence. The bags cost five figures, depending on size and color, when purchased directly from the retailer.
Luxus is an arbitrage play: The firm buys Hermès handbags at the lowest cost possible, usually 5% to 10% above the retail price, on the secondary market via wholesalers in Japan, where selling counterfeit bags is strictly penalized. Auslander then resells them through platforms including the RealReal. Luxus sold 52, or 93%, of the handbags acquired for its first fund.
Auslander, a longtime jewelry collector who herself owns seven Hermès bags, felt that the finance world was overlooking luxury.
Hermès handbags and other leather goods are exclusively made in French workshops, limiting their supply. Purchasing a Hermès handbag directly from the retailer involves developing a long and expensive relationship with a sales associate, often over several years. The resulting exclusivity and prestige make Birkin and Kelly the most valuable handbags on the resale market.
“I see the logic of doing something like that,” Luca Solca, luxury analyst at Bernstein, said of Luxus’s investment strategy. “You could also invest in the Hermès shares, which are maybe a little bit more liquid in the market. You could probably be making a similar amount.”
The recent luxury downturn notwithstanding, Hermès shares have seen a 16% annualized return over the past 35 years, he said.
A second fund with 75 bags launched at the end of last year and Auslander is now raising a $5 million fund that will span 3 ½ years. She has found that selling bags as quickly as possible is key.
Challenges include bag security and storage, as well as avoiding dupes. The luxury-storage company Uovo moves and stores the bags in climate-controlled facilities.
Luxus purchases bags that are already authenticated, with additional checks performed by a separate consultant and the firm’s resale partner.
Luxus said it has largely attracted ultrahigh-net-worth investors, as well as hedge funds and family offices. Christie’s Ventures, a division of the auction house, is a strategic investor in the firm.
Victoria Goncharova, a certified public accountant, has a passion for luxury and thought Luxus presented an interesting investment opportunity. She hasn’t yet bought a Hermès handbag for her own closet, but enjoys feeling like she owns dozens of them through her investment in Luxus’s second fund.
“This is just an interesting asset class,” Goncharova said. “It’s not something that I’ve seen done.”
Write to Kate King at kate.king@wsj.com