Anthropic and its advisers knew they were taking a risk staging its initial public offering during the most intense turbulence in the artificial-intelligence trade to date. They didn’t anticipate running into the perfect storm.
Now, Wall Street is sorting through why the biggest-ever IPO stumbled on its second day of trading, as Anthropic shed some $109 billion from its market value. A blame game has begun among investors and others who cite everything from angry fund managers shut out of the offering to poor planning by banks to explain the damage.