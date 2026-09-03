The bond market is changing fast. Investors need a new playbook.

U.S. companies issued $1.68 trillion of debt in 2026 through August, up 27% from the same period in 2025, according to Sifma Research. The AI hyperscalers, or cloud-service providers, alone issued $219 billion in investment-grade bonds this year, according to Bank of America, with most of the proceeds earmarked for data-center development. While most large tech companies are financially strong based on credit ratings and other measures, questions are cropping up about some issuers. The cost to insure Oracle debt for five years has risen from 0.4% of bond value a year ago to more than 2%, indicating a meaningful rise in the perceived risk of default.