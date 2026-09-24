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The bond market is getting really ugly. What’s behind the turmoil.

Andrew Bary, Barrons
2 min read24 Sep 2026, 06:25 AM IST
Rising energy prices could continue to push Treasury yields up, but interest-rate movements are notoriously hard to predict.
Rising energy prices could continue to push Treasury yields up, but interest-rate movements are notoriously hard to predict.(Bloomberg)
Summary

Treasuries just had one of their worst days in a long time as yields shot up.

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The U.S. bond market is having one of its worst days in more than a year as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note shot up 0.15 percentage point to 5.11%, its highest level since 2007.

The U.S. bond market is having one of its worst days in more than a year as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note shot up 0.15 percentage point to 5.11%, its highest level since 2007.

The upshot will be higher borrowing costs throughout the economy if yields don’t return to their previous levels. And since bond prices drop when yields rise, anybody that owns Treasuries and other bonds will share in the pain.

The upshot will be higher borrowing costs throughout the economy if yields don’t return to their previous levels. And since bond prices drop when yields rise, anybody that owns Treasuries and other bonds will share in the pain.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalThe bond market is getting really ugly. What’s behind the turmoil.

The bond market is getting really ugly. What’s behind the turmoil.

Andrew Bary, Barrons
2 min read24 Sep 2026, 06:25 AM IST
Rising energy prices could continue to push Treasury yields up, but interest-rate movements are notoriously hard to predict.
Rising energy prices could continue to push Treasury yields up, but interest-rate movements are notoriously hard to predict.(Bloomberg)
Summary

Treasuries just had one of their worst days in a long time as yields shot up.

Gift this article

The U.S. bond market is having one of its worst days in more than a year as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note shot up 0.15 percentage point to 5.11%, its highest level since 2007.

The U.S. bond market is having one of its worst days in more than a year as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note shot up 0.15 percentage point to 5.11%, its highest level since 2007.

The upshot will be higher borrowing costs throughout the economy if yields don’t return to their previous levels. And since bond prices drop when yields rise, anybody that owns Treasuries and other bonds will share in the pain.

The upshot will be higher borrowing costs throughout the economy if yields don’t return to their previous levels. And since bond prices drop when yields rise, anybody that owns Treasuries and other bonds will share in the pain.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalThe bond market is getting really ugly. What’s behind the turmoil.
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