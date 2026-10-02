The bond rout is deepening even as oil tankers return to the Strait of Hormuz

Even as U.S. forces have worn down Iran’s grip on the waterway, helping oil shipments rebound toward prewar levels, the global crude-futures benchmark jumped 4.4% Thursday to $102.31 a barrel. Average U.S. gas prices tracked by AAA were hanging above $4.41 a gallon. And the 10-year Treasury yield, a rough proxy for interest rates on many types of loans, this week notched its highest level in 24 years.