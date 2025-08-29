The boss has had it with all the office activists
Chip Cutter , Lindsay Ellis , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 29 Aug 2025, 06:44 AM IST
Summary
It isn’t just Microsoft. Companies are adopting a new, harder-line playbook for dealing with political debate at work.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Company bosses are sounding a clarion call to office activists: Stop disrupting the workplace with your freedom of expression—or else.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story