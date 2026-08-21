The brains who powered China’s surprising AI leap

A final entrant was DeepSeek. Its founder, Liang Wenfeng, got his start in the computer-vision field two decades ago and went on to found a hedge fund built around using AI to analyze financial markets. In 2023, he spoke with Tang, who later told his staff he was impressed by Liang’s “different ways of thinking.” That year, Liang spun out DeepSeek from his hedge fund, declaring the same goal as Tang’s: humanlike intelligence.