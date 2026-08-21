Computer geeks Tang Jie and Yang Zhilin were mere teacher and pupil more than a decade ago, with dreams of building a machine that could think like a human. Today, they are two of the Chinese artificial-intelligence tycoons who have U.S. AI pioneers looking over their shoulders with alarm.
The brains who powered China’s surprising AI leap
SummaryA university lab nurtured the computer scientists who are using ingenuity and imitation to chase down Anthropic and OpenAI. “They know perfectly how to monetize their work.”
Computer geeks Tang Jie and Yang Zhilin were mere teacher and pupil more than a decade ago, with dreams of building a machine that could think like a human. Today, they are two of the Chinese artificial-intelligence tycoons who have U.S. AI pioneers looking over their shoulders with alarm.
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