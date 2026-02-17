The break is over. Companies are jacking up prices again.
Ruth Simon , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 17 Feb 2026, 06:31 am IST
Higher tariffs, labor and health-insurance costs have pushed many businesses to raise prices for consumers.
Companies from Levi Strauss & Co. to McCormick & Co., among others, say they are raising prices early this year on items from bluejeans and spices to housewares and industrial products.
