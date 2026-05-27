The Brewing Fight Over the World’s Most Popular Electric Guitar

Emboldened by a recent European court ruling, Fender is trying to gain control over what is by far the world’s most popular electric guitar shape more than seven decades after it was released. The curvy design came to define the instrument, played by famous artists including Jimi Hendrix and Stevie Ray Vaughan. Other guitar companies have crafted their own versions over the years, some as cheap knockoffs and others as coveted customized instruments that sell for thousands of dollars.