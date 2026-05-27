Phillip McKnight’s love affair with Stratocaster guitars started at age 15 when he got a counterfeit version of the Fender icon—and an amp—for $120. Today, the former guitar shop owner’s prized instrument also looks similar to a Strat, but is made by a custom builder.
The Brewing Fight Over the World’s Most Popular Electric Guitar
SummaryFender has told other guitar builders to stop making instruments that resemble its famous Stratocaster.
Phillip McKnight’s love affair with Stratocaster guitars started at age 15 when he got a counterfeit version of the Fender icon—and an amp—for $120. Today, the former guitar shop owner’s prized instrument also looks similar to a Strat, but is made by a custom builder.
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