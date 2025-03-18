The business case for green energy

Since establishing our firm with five other partners in 2004, we’ve faced opposition to our approach. Some believe that sustainable investing has nothing to do with fiduciary duty, the legal requirement that asset managers act in the best interest of their clients. This is incorrect. If an issue is relevant to the long-term health of a business or a portfolio, it is our duty to consider it. For example, any investor in coastal properties, or any bank granting mortgages on them, should consider risks associated with more destructive hurricanes and accelerating sea level rise, both direct consequences of global-warming pollution.