The Canadian bad cop on the front lines of the US trade war

Doug Ford came out swinging.
Doug Ford came out swinging.
After trade talks collapsed and the U.S. imposed new tariffs on Canada last weekend, the Ontario premier urged his country to take a hard line with the U.S. President Trump, he said, was a “dictator,” a “loser,” the “king of bankruptcies” and could “kiss my ass.”
After trade talks collapsed and the U.S. imposed new tariffs on Canada last weekend, the Ontario premier urged his country to take a hard line with the U.S. President Trump, he said, was a “dictator,” a “loser,” the “king of bankruptcies” and could “kiss my ass.”
How angry was he on a scale of one to 100? “110,” he told The Wall Street Journal.
Ford has denied that Carney has asked him to tone down his rhetoric, which the prime minister’s office didn’t dispute.
“We all know that Premier Ford is a very colorful person,” Industry Minister Mélanie Joly said Tuesday.
Ford swept to power in Ontario in 2018. He called a snap election in early 2025, and won his third straight majority government by tapping into anger in Ontario over Trump’s tariffs and 51st-state threats. He often donned a navy blue “Canada is not for sale” cap on the campaign trail.
As premier, Ford has sought to cast himself as a folksy man of the people. He has been known to freely give out his phone number. Last March, in the early days of the trade dispute, he urged people to stop texting him in the middle of the night because the buzzing was keeping him up. He said he would return his 4,000-plus messages, which were coming in by the hundreds.
Since the election, his approval ratings have fallen, most recently because of a controversy over his government’s decision to buy a $20 million private jet, which he has since given up. A survey from the Angus Reid Institute in June found that he had the worst approval rating of Canada’s premiers at 21%. It was also the lowest during his tenure as premier.
When Ford “wraps himself in the Captain Canada cloak, he does tend to see his approval numbers track back up because he has been, at times, the politician who can say the quiet part out loud or can say what people are thinking, but what federal government officials aren’t able,” said Shachi Kurl, president of the Angus Reid Institute, a public opinion research foundation.
In some ways, Ford is an unlikely person to lead the anti-Trump resistance in Canada. During last year’s provincial election campaign, he was caught on a hot mic telling firefighters that he was happy when Trump won the 2024 election.
But that was before “the guy pulled out the knife,” he said, making a stabbing motion toward his stomach.
Write to Amanda Coletta at amanda.coletta@wsj.com and Paul Vieira at Paul.Vieira@wsj.com