The Canadian who steered Europe away from the US

In his Beijing hotel suite, Carney watched the news from Greenland play out on the TV and debated with aides whether Trump’s demands would outlast him and become U.S. policy. He was due to make a keynote address at the World Economic Forum in Davos—one day before Trump’s own speech there—and wanted to frame it as a wake-up call. With his team, he workshopped lines they hoped would be like a bucket of ice water, including a slogan Carney had used before: “Nostalgia is not a strategy.”