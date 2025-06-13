The case for rate cuts is growing
Greg Ip , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 13 Jun 2025, 07:47 AM IST
Summary
Tariff inflation has been muted, and cracks are appearing in the labor market.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Inflation, despite President Trump’s tariffs, has been milder than feared, while the labor market might be weakening.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story