The case for rate cuts is growing

Together, this is why excluding energy, services inflation fell to 3.5% in May, from 4.5% in December, which in turn has nudged core inflation (which excludes food and energy) to a four-year low of 2.8% in the last three months. Inflation according to the Fed’s preferred gauge, the price index of personal consumption expenditures, is also near its lowest since the pandemic, likely between 2.5% and 2.6% in May. It is running at around 1.3% annualized in the last three months. But for tariffs, the Fed would probably declare mission accomplished by year-end.