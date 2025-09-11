The CEO who wants to double the size of his bank to $1 trillion

Bill Demchak surprised his friends when he decamped from a high-profile job at JPMorgan Chase for a job at a smaller bank more than two decades ago. Today, the PNC Financial Services Group CEO is determined to turn his bank into a trillion-dollar giant, reshaping the industry in the process.

On Monday, he took an early step toward that goal with a more than $4 billion acquisition of a Colorado-based regional lender, giving PNC a stronger foothold in the West. It still needs to roughly double in size to join the elite club of too-big-to-fail banks with at least $1 trillion in assets.

The banking world has long pegged Demchak as a lead dealmaker in the industry. The 63-year-old has been proselytizing that smaller banks need to grow or become casualties to the growing dominance of behemoths like JPMorgan and Bank of America. Pressure from investors, regulatory and technology costs and competition from private markets and cryptocurrency present a growing list of threats.

Since taking over in 2013, Demchak has already grown PNC into the country’s eighth-largest bank. If he gets his way, a series of deals—not just his own—will reshape the U.S. banking system into fewer institutions with bigger footprints.

“This is a long game," Demchak said in an interview. “You see good opportunities and you go after them."

‘Jamie Jr.’

In industry circles, Demchak’s outspoken nature and close relationship with JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon has earned him the nickname “Jamie Jr."

“We both speak our minds," Demchak said, joking that Dimon should be called “Bill Jr."

Demchak has said he isn’t in a rush to strike deals, pointing to PNC’s organic growth and saying that big banks aren’t up for sale right now. But with the Trump administration poised to take a friendlier stance on mergers, executives and investors have been looking for signs that a long-anticipated wave of consolidation is finally about to kick off.

The Biden administration had taken a stricter stance on mergers, for fear that they would mean branch closures and reduced competition, making it harder for people to get mortgages or loans.

But regional banks have steadily lost customer deposits to megabanks, a trend Demchak said is set to accelerate in the next crisis. “I don’t know how that changes," he said.

Last year, PNC doubled down on plans to supercharge its more than 2,000-branch network and laid the groundwork to eventually open 60 a year, while many rivals have moved to close branches. That has helped PNC scoop up low-cost deposits.

Demchak has also tried to replicate the type of diversity the big banks enjoy. A partnership with Coinbase, for instance, lets PNC customers buy and sell crypto. To get a foothold in private credit, it struck a deal with TCW Group to offer direct loans to midsize companies.

With the FirstBank acquisition, PNC will have nearly $600 billion in assets, bringing it closer in size to U.S. Bancorp and Capital One.

‘The prince of darkness’

The son of a sales manager and a bookkeeper, Demchak was born in Rochester, N.Y., and moved around the country as a child. He grew up middle class, “up and down depending on the economy."

Early in his career, Demchak spent about a decade and a half on Wall Street at JPMorgan, where he had been called the “prince of darkness" after he led the development of the credit-default swap market that later played a central role in the 2008-09 financial crisis.

Colleagues were surprised when he left and moved back to Pittsburgh, where he had lived in high school and his wife’s hometown. The city was “a totally different thing, a place that was in crisis, and maybe I could make a difference," Demchak said.

PNC’s real-estate portfolio includes property across the street from its Pittsburgh headquarters.

PNC has bought up real estate in downtown Pittsburgh, which has struggled since the pandemic. That portfolio includes a property across the street from the PNC headquarters, where Demchak cut a deal with the city to create the only police station downtown.

A longtime athlete, Demchak works out every day and once told Wall Street analyst and powerlifter Mike Mayo he could bench press 300 pounds. He doesn’t golf much, which he said sucks up too much time. He likes to collect and fix up old sports cars and recently taught himself to fly a plane on a simulator that he built.

A jet awaits

In the second quarter, PNC’s profit rose by double-digit percentages from a year earlier. But its stock has lagged behind other banks, up around 13% over the past year, compared with an increase of nearly 30% for the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index.

PNC President Mark Wiedman has been looking into how the bank might improve its operations.

To bring in fresh ideas, Demchak this year brought in the ex-BlackRock star Mark Wiedman as PNC’s president and his likely successor. Wiedman has been looking into how the bank might improve how it operates, part of an effort to get PNC “ahead of where the puck is moving."

Wiedman said PNC launched conversations with large private-markets firms to find new ways to work with them, for example, and would generally like to take a more holistic approach to how it banks them.

Demchak doesn’t intend to leave PNC anytime soon.

Once he does, he has a plan: to finally fly a jet. The bank board hasn’t let him take to the air while CEO.

