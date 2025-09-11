The CEO who wants to double the size of his bank to $1 trillion
Gina Heeb , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 11 Sept 2025, 07:13 am IST
Bill Demchak is on a mission to challenge the likes of JPMorgan.
Bill Demchak surprised his friends when he decamped from a high-profile job at JPMorgan Chase for a job at a smaller bank more than two decades ago. Today, the PNC Financial Services Group CEO is determined to turn his bank into a trillion-dollar giant, reshaping the industry in the process.
