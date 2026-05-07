The ChatGPT-ification of American business

For OpenAI, making ChatGPT a go-to interface for consumer experiences is a critical component as it gears up for a potential initial public offering as soon as this year. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that OpenAI missed targets for new users and revenue, while rival chatbots like Anthropic’s Claude, which has its own nascent version of apps, rose in popularity in recent months. OpenAI Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar said in a post this week that OpenAI hit its “aggressive plan” in the first quarter.