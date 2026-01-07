The “ChatGPT moment” has arrived for manufacturing

The automation industry’s incumbents are also investing heavily in physical AI. Peter Koerte, Siemens’s chief technologist, reckons that AI will become the “brains” of factories much as machines have become their “muscles” (albeit with human oversight). In September his firm announced a deal with German machine-makers to pool anonymised data from their hardware and build AI models for industrial use. On January 6th it said that it would expand its partnership with Nvidia and develop, among other things, an AI-powered tool for building digital twins. Last year Hitachi, a Japanese industrial giant that is also working with Nvidia, unveiled a new AI-powered software platform that ingests and analyses data from the many sensors and cameras across a factory and can alter operations in response.