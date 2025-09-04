The child among autocrats: Kim Jong Un’s young daughter visits China
Kim Jong Un’s daughter, who joined him on his visit to China this week, softens her father’s image—and possibly prepares for a bigger role in North Korea.
SEOUL—When Kim Jong Un stepped off his bulletproof train in Beijing for this week’s extravagant commemoration of China’s victory in World War II, a smiling woman dressed in a demure navy pantsuit stood close behind the North Korean leader as he greeted China’s foreign minister.