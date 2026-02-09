The Chinese ‘auntie’ investors behind the gold and silver frenzy

Rose Tian is worried about the economy and global instability. So she does what millions of people in China do: buys gold.

This past week, the 43-year-old high-school teacher visited one of Beijing’s biggest jewelry markets to browse gold bracelets, necklaces and rings ahead of the Lunar New Year. She has purchased thousands of dollars’ worth of gold for herself and relatives over the years.

China has become a driving force behind the metals mania that has captivated traders around the world. Mom-and-pop Chinese investors such as Tian helped push gold and silver to record highs—only to be whipsawed by wild price swings in recent weeks.

Chinese investors purchased roughly 432 metric tons of gold bars and coins in 2025, a 28% jump from the year before and nearly a third of global purchases in the category last year, according to the World Gold Council.

View Full Image Chart: WSJ

Tian sees gold as the best way to protect her wealth, despite the recent volatility. Her salary has gone down a bit in the past few years and she’s concerned about heightened geopolitical tensions around the world.

“I’m still bullish because I believe gold is a great safe-haven asset," she said.

Chinese households have few good options for parking their wealth. The property market is in the doldrums, the domestic stock market can be volatile, and interest rates at banks are low. That means everyone from savvy middle-aged female investors known as “aunties" to Gen Z-ers have flocked to gold as a store of value.

Gold and silver have been trading at a premium in China compared with international benchmarks, a sign of heightened demand.

Many buy gold exchange-traded funds through phone apps such as WeChat or Alipay, as easily as ordering coffee. Chinese gold ETFs notched record inflows last year, and gold futures trading volumes at the Shanghai Futures Exchange also reached a new annual high, the World Gold Council said.

Others want the actual metal. At gold markets and jewelry stores, they line up to buy gold bars and one-gram gold beans, often sold in glass jars.

Early this year, the metals rally picked up steam as a weakening U.S. dollar, lower bond yields and central-bank buying pushed global investors to reach for gold and other precious metals. Risk-hungry investors used leverage to turbocharge trades.

View Full Image The recent rally encompassed physical gold bars as well as futures tied to the metal.

Then the market turned. On Jan. 30, silver and gold prices suffered their largest daily losses in decades. President Trump said he would nominate Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve chair, which led the dollar to strengthen and sent metal prices into free fall.

“It’s become more of a speculative frenzy," said Hamad Hussain, climate and commodities economist at Capital Economics.

On Chinese social media, individual investors who lost money complained they had been lured in at the top, then “chopped up like chives."

Some Chinese banks have tightened margin requirements, limiting how much customers can borrow to buy metals.

The recent pullback in prices has brought more foot traffic to Beijing’s Tianya Jewelry Market, according to Hong Miao, a sales associate at one of the shops there. Sales of gold bars have perked up amid the dip in gold prices, but customers overall are still cautious, according to Hong.

“A ‘wait-and-see’ attitude dominates," she said.

Jia Pei, a tourist in her 30s from Henan province, thinks gold prices have run too high. She bought about 50 grams of gold a few years ago, which she sold for a profit last summer when the prices had doubled.

Now she and her friends are all in on silver, which they believe has more room to appreciate than gold.

“I’ve begun hoarding silver," she said. “Even if prices fall, it’s bearable."

Xiao Xiao in Beijing contributed to this article.

Write to Hannah Miao at hannah.miao@wsj.com and Jonathan Cheng at Jonathan.Cheng@wsj.com