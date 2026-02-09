The Chinese ‘auntie’ investors behind the gold and silver frenzy
Summary
Average households worried about global instability have flocked to buy precious metals—only to be whipsawed by recent price swings.
Rose Tian is worried about the economy and global instability. So she does what millions of people in China do: buys gold.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story