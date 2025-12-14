The Chinese billionaires having dozens of US-born babies via surrogate
Katherine Long , Ben Foldy , Lingling Wei , The Wall Street Journal 15 min read 14 Dec 2025, 07:26 pm IST
Summary
Videogame executive Xu Bo, said to have more than 100 children, and other elites are building mega-families—testing citizenship laws and drawing on nannies, IVF and legal firms set up to help them.
Inside a closed Los Angeles courtroom, something wasn’t right.
