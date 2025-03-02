The Chinese EV maker threatening Ford and GM
Yang Jie , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 02 Mar 2025, 10:31 AM IST
SummaryLei Jun set out to build the ‘Apple of China.’ Xiaomi’s car business is now outpacing Tesla and Rivian.
Four years ago, Xiaomi was a successful smartphone business and its car business consisted of nothing more than a plan approved by the board and a vow by billionaire founder Lei Jun to make it work.
