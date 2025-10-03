The climate needs a politics of the possible
Economist , The Economist 5 min read 03 Oct 2025, 04:19 pm IST
Summary
To win voters’ consent, policymakers must offer pragmatism and hope
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Curbing climate change was never going to be easy. The fundamental energy balance of a planet cannot be changed overnight; nor can a fossil-fuel-based economy that serves billions of people be replaced without furious political objections. But today the problem looks particularly hard.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story