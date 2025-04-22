The coming struggle to choose the next pope

A further consideration is the way in which popes are chosen. Before a conclave the cardinals hold several days of informal discussion. One reason for this is to give them time to get to know one another and to decide how many of them are papabili (popeable). That will be particularly important in this instance. But the other reason is to try to reach agreement on the main issue facing the church so it can be used as a criterion for selecting the next pope. It is often said in and around the Vatican that, had the cardinals agreed in 2005 that Catholicism’s biggest challenge was the spread of Islam, they would probably have opted for Francis Arinze, a Nigerian cardinal. Instead, they decided it was the secularisation of Europe, and thus handed the job to a German, Joseph Ratzinger, who became Benedict XVI.