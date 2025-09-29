For all the symbolism it contained, the constitution was no federalist power-grab. Despite being denounced as a “blueprint for tyranny" by Britain’s Daily Mail, a fount of Euro-outrage, the text disappointed those who wanted the EU to have its own taxation powers, for example. (The Economist felt the text was confusing and recommended filing it in the nearest rubbish bin.) The French non and Dutch nee were not enough to send the machine entirely off course. By 2009 much of the 450 pages of the constitution—brevity was not one of Giscard’s strong points—had been recycled into the Lisbon treaty, which shoehorned most of its provisions into a whopper amendment of two EU treaties already in force. The union did deepen somewhat as a result, for example giving its parliament a bit more power. But anything that smacked of symbolism was left on the cutting-room floor. The post of foreign minister was replaced with the odd-sounding “High Representative/Vice-President" for foreign affairs.