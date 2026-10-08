The countries most threatened by turbulent bond markets

The unease is spreading across the Alps. Italy’s ten-year yield has risen by about a percentage point since the end of June, to around 4.7%, reflecting the broader rise in European rates as well as concern about a country with net debt of almost 130% of GDP. Giorgia Meloni’s government expects to bring the deficit below 3% of GDP this year, but it is forecast to rise again to 3.4% next year as Italy spends more on defence and to cushion the energy shock. An election is due next year, and the rise of Futuro Nazionale, a new far-right party, is adding to the political uncertainty.