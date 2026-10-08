The countries most threatened by turbulent bond markets

On October 5th the yield on America’s ten-year bonds topped 5.3%, its highest in more than 20 years. Even in Japan, long a byword for near-zero rates, the ten-year yield has climbed above 3% for the first time since 1996. The median ten-year government bond in the rich world now yields 4%, the highest in more than 15 years and over 2.5 percentage points above the average in 2015-19 (see chart 1). A new interest-rate regime is taking shape.