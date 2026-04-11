Investors in private-credit funds keep heading for the exits, partly driven by worries that the underlying assets may be overvalued. While private-equity funds haven’t undergone a similar flight, their own valuation issues are comparable and often more extreme.
The crazy math confronting everyday investors in private markets
SummaryPrivate-credit fund investors keep heading for the exits, worried in part about valuations of underlying assets. Private-equity funds haven’t faced such woes—but they could be next.
Investors in private-credit funds keep heading for the exits, partly driven by worries that the underlying assets may be overvalued. While private-equity funds haven’t undergone a similar flight, their own valuation issues are comparable and often more extreme.
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