On Christmas Day 1968 Michael Collins, who would later be the pilot of Apollo 11’s command module, Columbia, relayed a question his young son had asked about Apollo 8 to Bill Anders, then on board that spacecraft: “Who’s driving?”
The crew of Artemis II is returning to a planet they have cheered up
SummaryThe mission has recaptured some of the enthusiasm of early lunar flights
On Christmas Day 1968 Michael Collins, who would later be the pilot of Apollo 11’s command module, Columbia, relayed a question his young son had asked about Apollo 8 to Bill Anders, then on board that spacecraft: “Who’s driving?”
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