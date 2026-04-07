The crew of Artemis II is returning to a planet they have cheered up

Sir Isaac has been driving Integrity, the capsule that houses the crew of NASA’s Artemis II mission, for almost all of its journey. Integrity used its main engine for the final time on April 3rd, lighting it up for just under six minutes to leave Earth orbit 25 hours after launch. From then on, save for a few minor course corrections, its path has been shaped only by the gravity of the Earth and Moon following an elegant figure of eight that takes it across the Moon’s orbit, around its far side and back down to the Pacific (this time to a spot off the coast near San Diego). Apollo 8’s crew had to rely on their engine to get themselves into lunar orbit without hitting the surface (“Longest four minutes I ever spent”, said Jim Lovell, the command-module pilot) and then to leave that orbit and return to Earth. Integrity’s crew just cruised on by before reaching the point, past the Moon and farther from Earth than any astronauts have gone before, where it started to fall back down to its planet of origin.