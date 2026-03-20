The latest attacks on oil-and-gas infrastructure in the Persian Gulf region marked a dangerous new phase for the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, worsening an energy-supply crisis that is already spreading rapidly across the globe.
The critical energy assets hit in the Gulf
SummaryRefineries, gas plants and other types of infrastructure have been struck, worsening an oil-and-gas crisis.
The latest attacks on oil-and-gas infrastructure in the Persian Gulf region marked a dangerous new phase for the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, worsening an energy-supply crisis that is already spreading rapidly across the globe.
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