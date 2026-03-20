The critical energy assets hit in the Gulf

The port is crucial for Saudi oil exports. With the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the kingdom has relied heavily on pumping crude through its east-west pipeline to the port of Yanbu, and from there to global markets. Disruptions there could remove 5 million to 6 million barrels a day from the market and potentially push oil prices to $150 or higher, according to Aditya Saraswat, an analyst at Rystad Energy.