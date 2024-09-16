The crude system of coded messages keeping Hamas’s leader alive

Arouri’s death was followed by a number of other killings of top officials in Hamas and Hezbollah, heightening the sense of vulnerability. In July, Israel launched a massive airstrike that it has said killed Hamas’s top military leader, Mohammed Deif. That month, Israel also purportedly killed Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas’s political leader at the time, in Tehran and launched a strike on a Beirut residential building that took out Fuad Shukr, a core Hezbollah leader who had eluded the U.S. for decades. The Hezbollah commander was directed to an apartment after receiving a phone call that was likely from someone who had breached Hezbollah’s internal communications network, The Wall Street Journal has reported.