The crypto industry is suddenly at the heart of American politics

But no industry has leapt from near-pariah status to the darling of officialdom at the astounding speed of crypto. At the beginning of Mr Trump’s first term, the combined value of all cryptocurrencies in the world was less than $20bn. Today it is more than $3trn (see chart 1). When Mr Trump nominated Jay Clayton to head the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2017, crypto received no mention at all during his confirmation hearing in the Senate. As recently as 2021, the president disdained digital assets. “Bitcoin just seems like a scam" he said of the biggest cryptocurrency. “I don’t like it because it’s another currency competing against the dollar." His views seemed vindicated the following year, when a slump in the prices of digital assets and an $8bn fraud at FTX, a big cryptocurrency exchange, heralded a downturn for the industry known as “the crypto winter".