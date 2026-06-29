For years, scientists worked on an esoteric piece of technology that they hoped could help the U.S. break China’s grip on the global supply of rare earths, a type of mineral essential to making everything from jet fighters to cars.
The cutthroat battle to become America’s rare-earth champion
SummaryA fight between two of the U.S.’s biggest rare-earths companies illustrates the stakes behind the effort to loosen China’s hold on the sector.
For years, scientists worked on an esoteric piece of technology that they hoped could help the U.S. break China’s grip on the global supply of rare earths, a type of mineral essential to making everything from jet fighters to cars.
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