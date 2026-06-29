The cutthroat battle to become America’s rare-earth champion

One of these employees, Kevin Elkins, a material science and engineering Ph.D., worked for MP Materials for 2½ years from 2022 to 2024, including as a senior engineer involved in the company’s magnetics division. The next year he joined USA Rare Earth’s magnetics operations as an associate director and was promoted to director, according to his LinkedIn profile. MP alleges that he took with him sensitive technology related to grain boundary diffusion and is seeking at least $5 million in damages. Elkins denies the allegations.