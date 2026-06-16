As tankers ferry sanctioned oil from Iran and Russia around the world, their criminal owners are using a mishmash of digital tools to control crews and cover their tracks.
The dangerous tech found aboard ‘dark-fleet’ tankers captured by the US
SummaryThe ships carrying sanctioned oil are using systems that bad actors could use to cause an explosion or oil spill.
As tankers ferry sanctioned oil from Iran and Russia around the world, their criminal owners are using a mishmash of digital tools to control crews and cover their tracks.
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