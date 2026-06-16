The dangerous tech found aboard ‘dark-fleet’ tankers captured by the US

As tankers ferry sanctioned oil from Iran and Russia around the world, their criminal owners are using a mishmash of digital tools to control crews and cover their tracks.
As tankers ferry sanctioned oil from Iran and Russia around the world, their criminal owners are using a mishmash of digital tools to control crews and cover their tracks.
The practices, discovered by U.S. Coast Guard cyber teams, have left ships in the so-called dark fleet exposed to bad actors who could use those weaknesses to cause an explosion or oil spill.
The practices, discovered by U.S. Coast Guard cyber teams, have left ships in the so-called dark fleet exposed to bad actors who could use those weaknesses to cause an explosion or oil spill.
The Coast Guard’s discoveries, which haven’t been previously reported, paint a picture of criminal bosses skimping on physical-safety measures while relying on information systems that could be exploited or hacked, making some tankers far more dangerous to the environment, to other mariners and to the crews on board than previously known.
“We’ve known for years that the dark fleet posed significant physical risks, because we knew they were operating old ships, they weren’t maintaining them,” said Rear Adm. Jason Tama, head of the Coast Guard’s Cyber Command. “But what we didn’t know until these boardings was what type of cyber risks were aboard these ships.”
By releasing details about the vulnerabilities and evasion tactics found on board dark fleet tankers, Coast Guard officials hope that other countries will be encouraged to step up efforts to interdict them.
Since the U.S. launched its global crackdown on the dark fleet in December, countries such as France, the United Kingdom and Germany have blocked and seized tankers ferrying Russian oil. In a boarding over the weekend, Royal Marines from the U.K. boarded a tanker sailing in the English Channel.
“I think the more pressure that’s put upon them to improve the condition of the vessels, to raise compliance with international law and convention makes a big difference,” Barata said. “The ocean is big, but the ports where they deliver oil are known. And so I think a concerted effort at the very least could raise the condition of the vessels so that we do not have an environmental disaster. And then we can start to impact some of this sanctioned oil.”
Write to Shelby Holliday at shelby.holliday@wsj.com