The dangers of China’s planned megadam
SummaryThe Great Bend hydroelectric project would harm the environment in South Asia and hinder Chinese human development.
China is giving the world a dubious gift. On Christmas Day, Beijing approved the final construction plan of what would be the world’s largest electrical power complex, according to the state-run news agency Xinhua. The Great Bend hydroelectric project, which would sit on China’s contested border with India, would inflame tensions between the two giants and aggravate other South Asian nations. The project is further evidence of China’s long-term drive to control the waters of the Tibetan Plateau, which supply more than two billion people.