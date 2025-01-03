The dangers of China’s planned megadam

The decision to move forward with this project tells us several things about the direction Mr. Xi is taking China. First, it’s clear that his view of China is that of the Middle Kingdom—that is, the notion that China is the center of civilization, and in turn, that the world must accede to its sovereign claims. The needs of the Chinese economy take priority over sharing natural resources with neighboring countries in an equitable way. The project’s effects on the people of China or adjacent countries and to the environment is of little concern.